Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Kings: January 10, 2026

Published on January 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Stockton Knings at 7:00PM ET at the Westchester County Center. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs STO:

White Plains, NY (1/9/26) - The Westchester Knicks (3-6) couldn't overcome second-half surge by the Stockton Kings, falling 123-110 on Friday night. Westchester started slowly, trailing 3-14 early, but rallied behind the hot hand of guard Dink Pate to close the first quarter at 35-30. Pate poured in 15 points in the opening frame, hitting 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and tying the franchise record for most threes in a quarter. He finished with 31 points, eight three-pointers, and five assists. Both teams traded buckets in a high-scoring first half, with Westchester down 62-70 at the break. The Knicks shot 48.9% from the field compared to Stockton's 50% in the half.

Stockton maintained their offensive rhythm in the third quarter while Westchester faltered, allowing the Kings to build a lead as large as 22 early in the fourth. The Knicks responded with a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to nine (117-108) with 3:06 remaining, but late turnovers and easy baskets for Stockton sealed the outcome. The Kings dominated the glass, outrebounding Westchester 60-31. Center Gabe Levin led Stockton with 28 points and 14 rebounds, while former Knick DaQuan Jeffries added 19 points alongside Daeqwon Plowden. Jon Elmore contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists. Westchester, forward Donovan Williams paced all scorers with a season-tying 33 points, and Bryson Warren chipped in 15 points and eight assists.

