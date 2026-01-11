Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s Career Night Was Not Enough to Complete the Comeback for the Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Against the Iowa Wolves

Published on January 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (4-5) comeback falls short against the Iowa Wolves (5-4), 105-98.

The San Diego Clippers surged to an early advantage, but the Iowa Wolves battled back to close the gap, trailing 30-23 at the end of the first quarter. Patrick Baldwin Jr. set the tone early for the Clippers, pouring in 10 points in the opening frame while the Clippers defensive intensity generated five steals and forced eight turnovers. The second quarter saw Patrick Baldwin Jr. continue his hot hand, adding eight more points to reach a game-high 18. However, the Wolves refused to fold, mounting a comeback to take a slim 50-49 lead into halftime. Jahmyl Telfort added 12 points, while Taylor Funk contributed had a season-high three steals at halftime. The third quarter became a battle of momentum swings as the Clippers grabbed an early lead before the Wolves clawed back to build a nine-point advantage midway in the third quarter. The Clippers responded with a late surge to cut the deficit to just two points, trailing 79-81 heading into the final period. Patrick Baldwin Jr. exploded for another 15 points as he continued to build on his season-best performance. The Wolves seized control in the fourth, but the Clippers mounted one final charge, pulling within four points late in the game. Despite the Clippers' valiant comeback attempt, the Wolves held firm to secure a 105-98 victory.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. delivered a career-high performance, leading all scorers with 36 points while adding seven rebounds and two steals. Jahmyl Telfort provided efficient scoring with 17 points on 54% shooting from the field. Jaelen House nearly notched a double-double, contributing 17 points and nine assists. Taylor Funk tied his career high with four steals as part of a dominant defensive effort that produced 11 total steals for the Clippers.

For the Iowa Wolves, Jules Bernard scored 31 points and 9 rebounds. Alize Johnson had 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will take a short road trip to face off against the South Bay Lakers on January 14th at 7:00pm on ESPN+.







