Iowa Wolves Split Series with 105-98 Win over San Diego Clippers on Saturday
Published on January 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves split the back-to-back series with the Clippers with a 105-98 win over San Diego on Saturday night in Oceanside, California.
Jules Bernard led the Wolves (5-4) with 31 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Alize Johnson added 24 points and a game-high 18 rebounds for another double-double.
Minnesota two-way Enrique Freeman also contributed 21 points and a season-high 16 rebounds. Nate Santos added 15 rebounds in the effort tonight.
Iowa dominated the key tonight, out-rebounding San Diego 61-32 in the win. The Wolves also outscored the Clippers 66-48 in the paint.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. led the Clippers (4-5) with 36 points and seven rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort and Jaelen House both added 17 points, and House added nine assists in the effort as well.
The Iowa Wolves head to Arizona to face the Valley Suns on Tuesday and Thursday before returning home to host the Long Island Nets for two games at Casey's Center. Sunday, January 18, is a 3:00 p.m. tip-off for Alpha's Birthday, presented by JP Party Rentals, and Monday, January 19, is a 1:00 p.m. tip-off for MLK Day.
