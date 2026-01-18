Skyforce Rolls Past Stars for Sixth Win in Eight Games

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce continued their strong stretch of play with a 122-110 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon, securing their sixth win in the last eight games.

Sioux Falls (7-4) established control early behind a dominant opening quarter from Vladislav Goldin. The Skyforce center scored 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter, going 6-7 FGA during the opening frame as Sioux Falls built a 30-22 advantage after one. Goldin's interior presence set the tone, accounting for nearly half of the Skyforce's first-quarter scoring while forcing Salt Lake City to collapse defensively.

The Skyforce maintained their momentum into the second quarter, stretching the lead to as many as 13 before entering halftime up 69-61. Jahmir Young orchestrated the offense throughout the first half, consistently pushing pace and creating scoring opportunities both in transition and the half court.

Salt Lake City (4-7) trimmed the margin to five early in the third quarter, but Sioux Falls responded immediately with a decisive run, sparked by perimeter shooting and defensive stops. The Skyforce closed the quarter on a surge to take a 100-83 lead into the fourth, building the advantage to as many as 26 points down the stretch.

Young delivered one of the most complete performances of his career, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high 17 assists while adding a plus-26 plus-minus - his highest of the regular season - as the Skyforce moved to 9-1 on the year when recording 30 or more assists. The assist total also ranks as the third-highest single-game mark in the NBA G League this season.

Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls in scoring with 25 points on 9-18 FGA and 4-9 3PA, while Trevor Keels added 22 points on 10-18 FGA and 2-7 3PA. Goldin finished with 18 points on an efficient 9-11 FGA, anchoring the paint on both ends. Gabe Madsen chipped in 15 points on 6-8 FGA and 3-4 3PA, while Bez Mbeng provided a lift off the bench with 10 points on 4-5 FGA and 2-2 3PA. Dain Dainja contributed eight points and provided physicality inside.

As a team, Sioux Falls shot 51-91 FGA (56.0%) and 13-30 3PA (43.3%), while holding a 72-42 edge in points in the paint. The Skyforce recorded 31 assists on 51 made field goals, highlighting their ball movement throughout the night.

Sioux Falls continues its three-game homestand on Sunday with a rematch against the Stars, with tip-off slated for 3:00 PM CST.







