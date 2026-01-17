Series Preview: vs Salt Lake City Stars

Published on January 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L, 120-118 on 2/13/25 in Salt Lake City, UT

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 13-9

Streak: L3

Sioux Falls returns home this weekend to open a three-game homestand, beginning with a two-game series against the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday and Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Skyforce enter the series following a 119-107 road victory over the Memphis Hustle, a performance that highlighted their balance on both ends of the floor. Trevor Keels, coming off NBA G League Player of the Week honors, led Sioux Falls with 29 points on 10-16 FGA and 4-8 3PA, scoring 20 points in the first half to help establish early separation. Jahmir Young added 23 points and eight assists, extending his streak to six straight games with at least 20 points while continuing to serve as the primary organizer of the offense.

That backcourt production has been central to Sioux Falls' success this season. Young is averaging 37.8 minutes per game, fourth-most in the NBA G League, while ranking among the league leaders in both scoring and assists. Keels has complemented that workload with efficient perimeter scoring, including his historic shooting performance earlier this month.

Salt Lake City enters the weekend following a challenging stretch after opening the regular season 4-1 and capturing the NBA G League Winter Showcase championship. The Stars have dropped five consecutive games since, but remain one of the most potent offensive teams in the league. Salt Lake City leads the NBA G League in scoring at 127.9 points per game and owns the top offensive rating at 123.4, while also ranking third league-wide in free throw attempts per game (18.2).

The Stars are led by two-way guard Elijah Harkless, who is averaging 25.8 points per game. Fellow two-way John Tonje has added consistent production at 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest, while two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe anchors the interior with 14.0 points and a league-leading 17.8 rebounds per game. Tshiebwe has recorded seven games with at least 18 rebounds this season, helping Salt Lake City limit opponents to 41.5 rebounds per game, the second-fewest in the NBA G League.

For Sioux Falls, controlling the glass and limiting second-chance opportunities will be key against one of the league's strongest rebounding teams. The Skyforce frontcourt, led by Vladislav Goldin, Myron Gardner, and Dain Dainja, has provided steady interior production while helping balance the scoring load around the perimeter.

Saturday's contest marks the first of two matchups between the teams during the homestand, setting the tone for the weekend before Sioux Falls closes the stretch midweek. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM CST on Saturday, followed by a Sunday matinee at 3:00 PM CST.

With momentum coming off a road win and a high-powered opponent arriving in Sioux Falls, the weekend series presents an early test as the Skyforce look to defend home court and build consistency during a key stretch of the season.







NBA G League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.