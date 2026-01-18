McNeeley Wins Game at the Foul Line, Pushes Swarm to 125-123 Overtime Win

The Greensboro Swarm earned a 125-123 overtime victory over the Osceola Magic on Saturday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse, closing the game at the free-throw line following a decisive late-game sequence.

With the score tied in the final moments of overtime, Liam McNeeley was fouled while attacking the basket. Josiah Allick's ensuing putback was disallowed, and McNeeley was awarded two free throws. McNeeley converted both attempts, providing the final margin as Greensboro held off Osceola on the final possession.

McNeeley finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Keyontae Johnson led Greensboro with 22 points. Jaylen Sims recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and KJ Simpson added 16 points and six assists. Marcus Garrett contributed 16 points.

Greensboro shot 47.8% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range, while recording 26 assists. The game featured eight ties and six lead changes, with both sides carrying 14-point leads during play.

Osceola was led by William Baker's 23 points and Phillip Wheeler's 22, but the Magic were unable to convert in overtime.

With the win, the Swarm improved to 8-3 on the season.

Next up, the Swarm heads on the road to face the Birmingham Squadron on Monday, with action slated for 2 p.m. ET.







