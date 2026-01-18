Herd Loses to Knicks

Oshkosh, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Westchester Knicks 104-94.

Stephen Thompson Jr. led the Herd with 28 points while Kobe Stewart followed with 15 points off the bench.

The top scorers for the Westchester Knicks were Bryson Warren with 29 points and Dink Pate with 20 points.

The Herd generated early transition looks to take a 5-4 lead after Cormac Ryan drilled a three-pointer on the opening possession. After a Knicks' three briefly flipped the score, Mark Sears and John Butler Jr. connected on backtoback buckets to restore their advantage. Wisconsin stayed in front, and a fastbreak layup off a Victor Oladipo steal pushed the Herd ahead 20-16. Westchester countered with a 7-2 run in the final minute to take a narrow 25-24 lead after the first quarter.

The Knicks started the second quarter with an 8-3 run fueled by a back-to-back triple. Cormac Ryan responded with a transition three, and Mark Sears added a floater to bring the Herd within four. Westchester expanded its edge with an 11-4 run. Jeremiah Tilmon countered rolling layup and free throws to slow the surge. Stephen Thompson Jr. hit a late pullup three to close out the quarter, but the Knicks held on to lead 50-42. Cormac Ryan led Herd with 10 points in the first half.

Stephen Thompson Jr. powered a 10-6 Herd push that trimmed the deficit to six early in the third quarter. However, the Knicks answered with a momentum swing to build the largest lead at 71-56. Stephen Thompson Jr. added two more buckets to cut down the double-digit margin, but the Knicks connected on a contested stepback three with 0.7 seconds left to go ahead 78-69 at the end of the quarter.

Kobe Stewart started the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to ignite a 13-7 Herd stretch that cut the Knicks' lead to six. Westchester pushed the margin back to 10, but Wisconsin answered again with a 10-5 run sparked by Stephen Thompson Jr.'s pullup jumper and a Kobe Stewart layup. Mark Sears connected on a rightwing three to make it 97-92 with under three minutes left. Westchester rebuilt the cushion to 101-92. Stephen Thompson Jr. added late free throws, but the Knicks held on to seal the 104-94 final.

The Herd returns home on Monday, Jan. 19 to rematch the Westchester Knicks with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

