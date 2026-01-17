Remix Jet Past Oklahoma City Blue in 127-111 Victory

Published on January 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the Oklahoma City Blue in a decisive 127-111 win at Chiles Center on Friday night. The Remix debuted new Rip City Runs Deep jerseys, featuring the iconic teal color and pattern of the original carpet at Portland International Airport. The look was inspired by this season's Trail Blazers City Edition uniforms, also donning the PDX branding.

The Remix took flight against the Blue, earning an early lead mid-way through the first quarter and maintained a smooth cruising altitude for the rest of the game.

The Remix were led by guard Sean Pedulla, who scored a game-high 30 points in the win. Sharp-shooter Blake Hinson followed with 24 points on 8 field goals, including three made three-pointers. Assignment player Yang Hansen earned a double-double with 14 points, and 17 rebounds, tying the franchise record for most single-game rebounds. Javonte Cooke (17 points), Jayson Kent (13 points) and Romeo Weems (12 points) also scored in double-figures for the Remix, while Cameron Parker contributed a game-high 11 assists.

Zhaire Smith took the reins for the Blue, scoring 28 points, followed by Two-Way player Brooks Barnhizer with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up: The Remix earn one day of rest before facing the Memphis Hustle for a back-to-back series on Sunday and Monday, each tipping off at 3:00 p.m. at Chiles Center. Fans can purchase tickets at Ripcityremix.com.







