Dillon Jones Earns NBA Call-Up

Published on January 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have signed Remix forward Dillon Jones to a Two-Way contract. Jones is the fifth player in franchise history to earn a call-up since the team launched in 2023.

This season with Rip City, Jones appeared in 24 games (all starts) and averaged 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.5 minutes per game. During this stint, he recorded three triple-doubles and eight double-doubles.

The Weber State product was the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and the first pick in the 2025 NBA G League draft this season. He played one season with the 2025 NBA Champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a related move, the Rip City Remix acquired former Oregon Duck, guard Jermaine Couisnard.







