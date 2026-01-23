Charge Win in Birmingham

Published on January 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Luke Travers vs. the Birmingham Squadron

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Birmingham Squadron) Cleveland Charge forward Luke Travers vs. the Birmingham Squadron(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Birmingham Squadron)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Cleveland Charge (7-4) won their third-straight game in a 113-104 victory over the Birmingham Squadron (4-12) at the Legacy Arena on Thursday night. It was Cleveland's first-ever win against Birmingham in five games.

Cleveland's Killian Hayes scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, also finishing with seven assists. Tristan Enaruna scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds. Norchad Omier posted his 10th double-double of the regular season, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 boards.

Luke Travers came off the bench for the Charge and provided eight points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and five steals. Riley Minix added 12 points, while Darius Brown had 11 points and five assists in the win.

The two teams meet again in Alabama this Saturday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.