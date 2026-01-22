Stars Comeback Falls Short in Overtime against Memphis Hustle

Published on January 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars' fourth-quarter comeback fell short in overtime, as the Memphis Hustle edged the Stars 117-116 on Wednesday night. The loss dropped Salt Lake City to 5-8 on the season and 4-4 at the Maverik Center.

Salt Lake City opened the game with strong offensive play, jumping out to an early lead and closing the first quarter ahead 26-17. The Stars continued to build on their advantage in the second quarter, but Memphis answered with a surge, tying the game at the 4:37 mark before taking a 61-56 lead into halftime.

The Hustle extended their advantage in the third quarter, but the Stars responded with a 33-17 fourth-quarter effort to force overtime. The teams traded baskets in the extra period before Memphis converted a last-second layup to secure the one point victory.

The Stars were led by returning big man Mo Bamba, who finished with 24 points (9-18 FGM, 3-6 3PM) and 15 rebounds (6 OR, 9 DR) to record his 11th double-double of the season. Bamba also blocked a new career-high and game-high six shots. Second year guard Max Abmas led the Salt Lake City reserves with 19 points (7-14 FGM, 4-9 3PM).

Memphis was led by Nate Hinton, who scored a team-high 21 points, while Abou Ousmane added 19 off the bench.

The Stars now hit the road to face the Stockton Kings for the fifth time this season. Salt Lake City currently holds a 4-0 advantage in the season series. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. MT at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, Calif., and will stream on Prime Video and Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Bamba - 24 Bamba - 15 East II - 6 .443 .486 .778 11-27-38

HUSTLE Hinton - 21 Ousmane - 10 Mashack - 7 .469 .292 .786 15-31-46







NBA G League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.