Skyforce Holds off Hustle for 119-107 Road Victory

Published on January 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Southaven, MS - The Sioux Falls Skyforce earned a 119-107 road victory over the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday night at Landers Center, improving to 6-4 on the season.

Fresh off being named NBA G League Player of the Week, Trevor Keels picked up right where he left off, finishing with a game-high 29 points on 10-16 FGA and 4-8 3PA. Keels set the tone early, scoring 20 points in the first half as Sioux Falls built a nine-point lead heading into the break. He consistently created separation on the perimeter and attacked downhill, giving the Skyforce a steady offensive presence throughout the night.

Jahmir Young continued his strong stretch of play, totaling 23 points on 9-18 FGA while dishing out eight assists. The performance extended Young's streak to six consecutive games with at least 20 points, as he controlled the tempo and kept the Skyforce offense organized against Memphis (1-7) pressure.

Sioux Falls maintained control for much of the second half, but the Hustle made a push early in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to six. The Skyforce responded immediately with a decisive run, regaining momentum and pushing the lead back to double figures, closing the door down the stretch.

The Skyforce frontcourt provided steady production, as Vladislav Goldin and Myron Gardner combined for 21 points and 14 rebounds, giving Sioux Falls a physical presence inside on both ends of the floor. Dain Dainja added an impactful performance off the bench with 13 points on 5-7 FGA, along with seven rebounds, eight assists, and four blocks, anchoring the interior and facilitating offense from the high post.

Sioux Falls played efficiently as a group, moving the ball well and converting timely shots to keep Memphis from mounting a sustained comeback. The Skyforce closed the game with composure, executing down the stretch to secure the road win.

The Skyforce now returns home to open a three-game homestand, starting against the Salt Lake City Stars before Saturday (7:00 PM CST) and Sunday (3:00 PM CST). Memphis hosts the Texas Legends tomorrow (Wednesday).







