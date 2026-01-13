Salt Lake City Stars Claim Kenan Blackshear from Player Pool

Published on January 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have announced the acquisition of guard Kenan Blackshear from the league's available player pool.

Blackshear (6-6, 215, Nevada) was selected by the Grand Rapids Gold in the first round (12th overall) of the 2025 NBA G League Draft. He was most recently claimed by the Noblesville Boom on Nov. 18 before being placed on waivers in Dec. He has not yet appeared in a regular season G League game.

Before entering the G League Draft, Blackshear gained international experience with WKS Slask Wroclaw in the Polish Basketball League. He appeared in 27 games (6 starts) for WKS Slask Wroclaw, owning averages of 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 15.9 minutes per contest.

A native of Orlando, Fla., Blackshear began his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic during the 2019-20 season. Over two seasons with the Owls, he averaged 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. Blackshear transferred to Nevada ahead of his junior season and spent three years with the Wolf Pack from 2021-24, averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. During his time at Nevada, he earned 2022-23 Mountain West All-Defensive Team honors, as voted by coaches, Mountain West All-Conference Third Team honors, as voted by media, and 2023-24 Mountain West All-Conference Second Team honors as voted by coaches.

