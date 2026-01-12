Skyforce Drops Sunday Matinee to Remix

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce fell 117-98 to the Rip City Remix on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon to split the season series.

Jahmir Young led the Skyforce (5-4) with a game-high 34 points, shooting 13-of-23 from the field and 6-of-12 from three while adding six assists in 39 minutes. The performance marked Young's fifth straight game with at least 24 points and his fourth consecutive outing with 27 or more, continuing his recent offensive surge.

Rip City (4-5) shot 60.0 percent in the opening quarter to build an early lead and carried a 58-47 advantage into halftime. The Remix maintained control in the second half, extending the margin to double figures and closing out the win behind efficient shooting and ball movement.

Andrew Carr paced Rip City with 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Blake Hinson added 21 points and Romeo Weems finished with 20. The Remix shot 45.6 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three; recording 29 assists on 41 made field goals.

Trevor Keels scored 12 points, Josh Christopher added 13, and Gabe Madsen finished with 10 for Sioux Falls. The Skyforce held a 48-42 edge in points in the paint, but Rip City converted 21 Sioux Falls turnovers into 25 points.

Sioux Falls travels to face the Memphis Hustle (1-6) on Tuesday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST from Landers Center. Rip City hosts the Oklahoma City Blue (2-7) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM CST.







