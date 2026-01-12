Historic First Quarter Leads to 45-Point Raptors 905 Victory

Published on January 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (8-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (4-7) 118-73 Sunday evening. The loss was the largest margin of defeat in franchise history.

Raptors 905 set a new G League record, outscoring the Squadron 44-11 in the first quarter, marking the largest point differential in an opening quarter. Olivier Sarr led the charge for the 905, putting up 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals, and two blocks while shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Birmingham's Josh Oduro added 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block in the loss.

Tyreke Key put up a game-high 25 points and four rebounds for the 905, securing back-to-back 20+ point games, and scoring 15+ in six of his last seven games. Hunter Dickinson added 15 points, seven rebounds, and three steals for the Squadron.

The two teams meet again Tuesday evening to close out their season series. Tip-off scheduled for 7:00pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 44 28 28 18 118 KEY 25 GUERRIER 12 JOINER 6

SQUADRON 11 27 15 20 73 DICKINSON 15 BROOKS/ODURO/ DICKINSON 7 BROOKS 4







NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.