Chucky Hepburn Injury Update

Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday that two-way guard Chucky Hepburn underwent successful surgery to repair a tear in the meniscus of his right knee. Hepburn will be reevaluated in six weeks, and an update provided as appropriate.

Hepburn has appeared in two games for the Raptors this season. He has also played in 18 games (all starts) for Raptors 905, averaging 12.4 points, 8.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 29.3 minutes. Hepburn helped the 905 earn the number one seed in the league's Tip-Off Tournament and reach the 2025 G League Winter Showcase Final.







NBA G League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.