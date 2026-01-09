Chucky Hepburn Injury Update
Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday that two-way guard Chucky Hepburn underwent successful surgery to repair a tear in the meniscus of his right knee. Hepburn will be reevaluated in six weeks, and an update provided as appropriate.
Hepburn has appeared in two games for the Raptors this season. He has also played in 18 games (all starts) for Raptors 905, averaging 12.4 points, 8.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 29.3 minutes. Hepburn helped the 905 earn the number one seed in the league's Tip-Off Tournament and reach the 2025 G League Winter Showcase Final.
NBA G League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Gold Take First Of Two Against College Park 132-128 - College Park Skyhawks
- Gold Take First of Two against College Park 132-128 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Stars' Comeback Falls Short against Celtics in First Game of Back-To-Back - Salt Lake City Stars
- Maine Celtics Stifle Stars for Third Straight Win - Maine Celtics
- Chucky Hepburn Injury Update - Raptors 905
- Westchester Knicks Acquire Guard Manny Obaseki - Westchester Knicks
- San Diego Clippers Acquire Hunter Sallis - San Diego Clippers
- Kings Defend Throne against Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Hayes Sets Assists Record in Charge Defeat - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.