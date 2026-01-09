Gold Take First Of Two Against College Park 132-128
Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - The Grand Rapids Gold (4-4) came away with a close 132-128 win against the College Park Skyhawks (2-6) Thursday night. This is the first installment in a two-game home series with the Skyhawks, with the second contest to come Saturday.
The Skyhawks led for most of the game thanks to their outstanding three-point shooting. College Park shot over 50% from beyond the arc through the first three quarters, but shot just 9% in the fourth quarter, allowing the Gold to pull ahead. Two clutch free throws from Kessler Edwards sealed the win for the Gold with three seconds remaining.
Kessler Edwards led the way for the Gold tonight with 26 points and 3 steals. NBA Two-way guard Curtis Jones added 25 points and 6 assists. Big man Coleman Hawkins exploded for a 14-point, 15-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, the first of his career and the first of the season for the Gold.
Hawks Two-way big man Basheer Jihad dropped 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks, followed close behind by fellow Two-way RayJ Dennis, who added 26 points and 10 assists of his own.
The Gold will once again take on the College Park Skyhawks at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, January 10, at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.
