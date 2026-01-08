Westchester Knicks Acquire Guard Manny Obaseki

White Plains, New York - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have acquired Manny Obaseki as part of a Hardship Exception via available player pool.

Obaseki, 23-years old, (6-4, 200-pounds), recently played in eight games (six starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over 31.8 minutes of action. He has appeared in 16 games (six starts), holding an average of 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over 21.3 minutes with the Blue during the course of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. Obaseki recently recorded a career-high 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals against the Long Island Nets on December 22, 2025.

The Allen, TX - native entering his rookie season, played four years collegiately with Texas A&M, holding a career average of 5.6 points and 1.6 assists in 127 games played (40 starts). He was a four-star ranked college prospect and third ranked player in the state of Texas out of John Paul II High School, leading the team to a state semifinal appearance.







