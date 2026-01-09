Boom Overpowered by Raptors 905, 117-98

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - The Noblesville Boom (3-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, lost to the Raptors 905 (7-1), 117-98, Thursday night at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

Cody Martin posted a season-high 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field with eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Kyle Guy added 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Taelon Peter recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds (career-high), along with a career-high five steals.

905 was led by David Roddy and Tyreke Key, who scored 26 points apiece, while Roddy added eight rebounds and eight assists. Jarkel Joiner contributed 16 points and five assists for the Raptors.

In the turnover-filled first half, the Boom fell behind early after committing 17 turnovers, leading to 19 points for 905. The Boom managed to stay within striking distance behind Cody Martin's 14 first-half points until 905 closed the half on a 17-4 run to take a 56-42 advantage at the break. Noblesville was held to a season-low offensive output, while Roddy and Key combined for 29 points to lead the Raptors at halftime.

905 opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run and never looked back, building a 29-point lead late in the frame while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range. Despite limiting turnovers, the Boom couldn't find a rhythm, shooting 6-of-20 from the field, including 0-of-8 from beyond the arc in the third. 905 extended their lead by 33 in the fourth quarter, their largest of the game, to earn the convincing win despite a 35-point quarter from the Boom.

NEXT UP

The Boom will complete the five-game road trip against the Windy City Bulls on Sunday at Now Arena. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBAGLeague.com.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







