Birmingham's Late Lead Slips Away in Home Return

Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Osceola Magic, 111-106, after losing their fourth-quarter lead in the final three minutes.

Birmingham (4-5) welcomed the return of Jaden Springer and Johnny O'Neil after missing four players due to injury in the team's last outing in Delaware. Springer immediately provided a spark off the bench, scoring nine points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting in the first quarter to lead the Squadron to a 29-28 advantage.

Osceola (6-2) trailed by just two early in the second quarter, but an 11-2 Squadron run in just over two minutes gave Birmingham an 11-point lead, their largest of the night. The Magic trimmed the deficit to four with 3:49 remaining in the half, but the Squadron stretched their lead over the final few possessions and took a 61-52 advantage into the break.

The Squadron extended their lead to 16 four minutes into the third quarter. The home team maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the period until Osceola pulled within eight with 4:07 remaining. The Magic then went on a quick 16-4 run to gain their first lead since midway through the first quarter with 13 seconds to go. However, a late D.J. Carton layup put Birmingham back in front, 86-85, heading into the final 12 minutes.

After stretching their lead to as many as seven with 3:06 to go, the Squadron looked to be on their way to getting back into the win column. However, a late 16-4 surge by the Magic stole Birmingham's lead and secured a 111-106 victory.

D.J. Carton led the Squadron with a season-high 30-points on 11-of-18 shooting. He also handed out eight assists, grabbed three rebounds, and recorded three steals.

Josh Oduro set a new career-high with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. The second year forward also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out two assists.

The Squadron will face the Magic again on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The First Responders Night game will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







