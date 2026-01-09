LI Nets Drop Tight Game against Herd in Montreal

LAVAL, QC - The Long Island Nets (3-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the Wisconsin Herd (3-4), 108-101, on Thursday night at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

Long Island forward Nate Williams led the Nets with 23 points on 52.9 percent (9-for-17) shooting from the field while grabbing six rebounds and a block in 40 minutes. Williams also recorded five steals in the first half alone to match his career high for steals in a single game. Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne added 22 points with four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent (7-for-13) from the field and 55.6 percent (5-for-9) from beyond the arc. Long Island guard Malachi Smith put up 19 points on 53.8 percent (7-for-13) shooting from the field to go with two rebounds and a season-high nine assists in 39 minutes. In his first two starts with Long Island, Smith has averaged 18.0 points, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Long Island forward Tre Scott finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists while picking up one steal and one block and shooting 50 percent (7-for-14) from the field and 42.9 percent (3-for-7) from deep in 38 minutes. Brooklyn two-way forward Chaney Johnson pitched in 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block in 40 minutes. Johnson tied his career high with three steals for the third consecutive game and has now recorded multiple steals in each of his first four games with the Nets.

The Nets got off to a strong start, scoring the first eight points of the game and shooting 55 percent from the field in the opening quarter. Long Island outscored the Herd 12-4 in the paint during the first period and led by as many as 14 points before ending the first with a 29-21 advantage. Wisconsin went on a 16-0 run from 7:05 to 2:29 in the second quarter before the Nets closed the quarter on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 52 going into the break.

Long Island overcame another big run by the Herd, as Wisconsin went on a 14-0 spurt from 6:43 to 3:22 in the third but Long Island fought back to cut the deficit to a single possession entering the final frame, 78-75. After a tightly contested fourth quarter, Wisconsin held on for a 108-101 victory despite all five of Long Island's starters scoring at least 15 points. Guard Victor Oladipo led the Herd with 25 points to go along with six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench. Guard Cormac Ryan added 23 points with six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes. Long Island will host Wisconsin again at Place Bell on Friday, Jan. 9, with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.







