Stars' Comeback Falls Short against Celtics in First Game of Back-To-Back

Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the Maine Celtics 102-94 in the first game of a back-to-back series to open their East Coast road trip. Despite a late comeback effort, the Stars were unable to overcome Maine's early surge.

The Celtics opened the game strong, jumping out to an 11-2 lead. Salt Lake City responded with quick offense, tying the game 15-15 at the 4:57 mark of the first quarter on a signature floater by Sean East II. The teams traded leads early, but Maine found its rhythm and went on a decisive run to build a 22-point advantage midway through the second quarter.

Salt Lake City steadily chipped away at the deficit in the second half, pulling within four points with 25 seconds remaining. Maine, however, held on to secure the eight-point victory.

Second-year guard Max Abmas led the Stars in scoring with 21 points, going a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line. East II led the bench with 18 points and two steals.

Cameron McGriff continued his strong play on the glass, recording a game-high 12 rebounds (3 OR, 9 DR) while adding 15 points (6-11 FGM) to notch his third double-double of the 2025-26 season.

Maine was led by Jalen Bridges, who scored 23 points, followed by Amari Williams with 19.

The Stars move to 4-2 in regular-season play and will look to bounce back against the Celtics on Friday, Jan. 9, at the Portland Expo Center in Portland, Maine. The game will air on Jazz+.

