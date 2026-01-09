Herd Hauls in the Nets

Published on January 8, 2026

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Long Island Nets 108-101.

Victor Oladipo led the Herd with 25 points off the bench while Cormac Ryan followed with 23 points.

The top scorers for the Long Island Nets were Nate Williams with 23 points and Tyson Etienne with 22 points.

Long Island opened the game with an 8-0 run to take an early lead. The Nets continued to dominate, pulling ahead by double-digits midway through the quarter. Cormac Ryan knocked down a three to cut the deficit. Wisconsin closed out the quarter with an 11-5 stretch powered by back-to-back Victor Oladipo baskets. The Nets answered with a buzzer-beater triple to lead 29-21 after one.

Victor Oladipo ignited the comeback with a step-back three to open the second quarter. John Butler Jr. connected on back-to-back triples to bring the Herd within three. The Nets created a nine-point difference midway through the quarter. The Herd battled back, and a Kobe Stewart three-point play at the four-minute mark gave Wisconsin its first lead. Jeremiah Tilmon followed with a free throw to extend the advantage to four points. Long Island responded with a late surge, tying the game at 52-52 on a floater with five seconds left.

The Nets opened the third quarter with two unanswered baskets to take a five-point edge. After trading baskets, Cormac Ryan drilled a three to tie it 67-67. Pete Nance and Jeremiah Tilmon fueled a decisive run, highlighted by Jeremiah Tilmon's fast-break layup with three minutes remaining. Victor Oladipo buried a deep three while John Butler Jr. followed with a dunk to give Wisconsin a 78-75 lead heading into the fourth.

Victor Oladipo scored on a cutting layup and hit a shot beyond the arc for a 10-point cushion at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Stephen Thompson Jr.'s triple and Alex Antetokounmpo's layup kept the Herd in control. Long Island trimmed the margin to five at the three-minute mark, but Victor Oladipo answered with a reverse layup to keep the distance. John Butler Jr.'s monster dunk with a minute left propelled Wisconsin to a 108-101 win.

The Herd will rematch the Nets tomorrow, Jan. 9, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and NBAGLeague.com.







