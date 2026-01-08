San Diego Clippers Acquire Hunter Sallis

The San Diego Clippers announced today that the team has acquired guard Hunter Sallis from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for the returning rights to Izaiah Brockington, the Clippers' 2026 first-round draft pick, and the Clippers' 2027 second-round draft pick.

Sallis, 22, went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft before signing a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He appeared in multiple games with Philadelphia this season, averaging 1.0 points and 0.6 assists in 3.7 minutes per game. With the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers' G League affiliate, Sallis displayed his offensive capabilities across eight games, posting averages of 12.3 points and 3.6 assists in 30.2 minutes per game. The 76ers released Sallis on December 24th, and he was subsequently claimed off waivers by the Iowa Wolves.

The Omaha, Nebraska native was one of the most highly touted recruits in Nebraska's history, earning five-star status from multiple recruiting services. Sallis ranks as the second highest-rated recruit in Gonzaga program history and spent two seasons with Gonzaga before transferring to Wake Forest. At Wake Forest, Sallis emerged as one of the ACC's premier scorers, leading the team in scoring for two consecutive seasons. He earned back-to-back first-team All-ACC honors in 2024 and 2025, becoming the first Wake Forest player to receive multiple first-team All-ACC selections since Hall of Famer Tim Duncan (1995-97). Sallis concluded his collegiate career with 1,197 points, ranking 47th on Wake Forest's all-time scoring list.

In a corresponding roster move, the San Diego Clippers released forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye.







