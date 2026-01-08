Hayes Sets Assists Record in Charge Defeat

Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge guard Killian Hayes

(Cleveland Charge) Cleveland Charge guard Killian Hayes(Cleveland Charge)

MEXICO CITY - The Cleveland Charge (4-2) fell on the road to the Mexico City Capitanes (6-2), 126-119, at the Arena CDMX on Wednesday night.

Cleveland's Killian Hayes set a new franchise record for assists in a game, dishing out 18 with 25 points and two steals. Hayes had 13 assists in the first half, also a new Charge franchise record. Tristan Enaruna had a game-high 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds. Norchad Omier posted a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds with two steals. Jaxson Robinson set a new career high with 21 points on 4-of-7 three-pointers.

The Mexico City reserves outscored the Charge bench 89-19 in tonight's victory, led by 26 from Felipe Haase. LJ Figueroa added 22 points for the Capitanes, while Andersson Garcia scored 20 and nabbed four steals.

Cleveland's road trip continues with a two-game set at the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks) beginning on Friday, January 9, at 8:30 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.