Kings Defend Throne against Vipers

Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 128-115 to the Stockton Kings (4-3) on Wednesday night at Adventist Arena.

The Kings dominated the entire first, second and third quarter. Stockton led by as many as 34 points at one point and outscored the Vipers 104-72, at the end of the third. In the fourth quarter, the Vipers cut its deficit down to 14 points in an attempt to make a comeback, but it was not enough as the Kings continued with the lead which gave the team a 128-115 win.

Houston Rockets two-way player, Tristen Newton, led the Vipers with 33 points followed by Tyler Smith with 22 points and Daishen Nix with 17 points.

Jon Elmore speared the Kings success by scoring 32 points. Dexter Dennis had 22 points and Sacramento Kings two-way player, Daeqwon Plowden, scored 18 points.

