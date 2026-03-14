Charge Defeat Warriors

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge's Jaxson Robinson

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Cleveland Charge) Cleveland Charge's Jaxson Robinson(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Cleveland Charge)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (20-9) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (13-15), 138-116, in front of 4,714 at Cleveland Public Hall on Friday night.

Cleveland's Jaxson Robinson came off the bench to score a career-high 42 points on 14-of-19 from the field and 8-of-12 three-pointers with nine rebounds. Olivier Sarr scored 24 points with swatted three blocks. Malaki Branham had an all-around effort of 20 points, eight boards, five assists, and two steals. Darius Brown finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

The game's difference came in the third, where the Charge set a new franchise record for points in a quarter by scoring 49 on 15-of-20 from the field as a team (75%). Robinson had 14 in the third quarter alone and Brown added 11 in the period as Cleveland outscored the Warriors 49-29 to take control of the game.

Santa Cruz was led by former Charge C Marques Bolden's 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds. Jacksen Moni added 21 points for the Warriors

The two teams will meet again in an arena full of pups for Hoops & Hounds Night tomorrow, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. - The first 1,500 fans will receive an exclusive Charge x Hogwarts scarf! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up to date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

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NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2026

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