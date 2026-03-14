Santa Cruz Drops First Half of Back-To-Back Set, 138-116, to Cleveland Charge

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - After leading 57-56 at halftime, the Santa Cruz Warriors (13-15) allowed 49 points in the third quarter as the Cleveland Charge (20-9) claimed a 138-116 victory on Friday night at Public Auditorium.

Center Marques Bolden secured a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Jacksen Moni notched 21 points, with 15 coming from beyond the arc. Forward Jack Clark finished with 16 points, while guard Taevion Kinsey tallied 13 points and eight assists. Guards Trey Galloway and Chance McMillian finished with 11 points apiece, and forward Ja'Vier Francis rounded out the team's offensive effort with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Coming off the bench, guard Jaxson Robinson logged a game-high 42 points, nine rebounds, and three steals for Cleveland. Two-way center Olivier Sarr tallied 24 points and six rebounds, and guard Malaki Branham finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Guard Darius Brown II notched 15 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

Clark powered a wire-to-wire opening frame for Santa Cruz, scoring a quarter-high nine points to keep the Warriors out in front by as much as nine points. The Sea Dubs' defense smothered Cleveland on the perimeter, holding the Charge to just 2-for-11 from deep, while knocking down six three-pointers of their own to claim a 30-25 advantage after 12 minutes of play. The momentum shifted in the second quarter as the Charge outpaced the Warriors 27-12 over the first nine minutes, pulling ahead 52-42. However, Santa Cruz responded with a 15-4 run to close the half, capped off by a stepback three-pointer from McMillian to beat the buzzer and steal back a 57-56 lead entering the break.

The two sides remained in lockstep for the majority of the third quarter; however, with the Charge leading by three at the 4:10 mark, Cleveland ended the period on a 22-6 run to build a 105-86 advantage. The offensive outburst by the Charge was bolstered by 8-for-12 three-point shooting and a combined 25 points from Robinson and Brown II in the period. 17 points in the final frame from Robinson staved off any attempt by the Sea Dubs to battle their way back into the contest as the margin grew to as much as 36, 125-89. Moni supplied 10 final-frame points, with Francis logging eight, as the Warriors ultimately fell 138-116.

The Warriors stay in Cleveland to face the Charge again tomorrow, Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. PT. For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, please visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2026

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