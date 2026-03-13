Squadron Sign Caleb Mills Via Available Player Pool

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced guard Caleb Mills has been acquired via the available player pool.

Mills, a 6-5 guard, signed with the Rip City Remix on March 1 and made his professional debut on March 2 against the Iowa Wolves. The Arden, N.C. native was waived on March 9 after making a second appearance for Rip City on March 4.

Prior to turning pro, Mills played his final collegiate season at Memphis in 2023-24, where he was teammates with recent Squadron signing Jaykwon Walton. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 14 contests for the Tigers after spending two seasons at Florida State and two at Houston.

The Birmingham Squadron return home on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m. CT to face the Maine Celtics. Mills' potential Squadron debut can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

For more information about the Birmingham Squadron, follow the team on social media or visit BirminghamSquadron.com.







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