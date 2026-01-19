La Clippers Sign Patrick Baldwin Jr. to 10-Day Contract.

The LA Clippers have signed forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a 10-day contract.

Baldwin Jr., 23, has been a standout for the San Diego Clippers this season, averaging 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 steals while starting all 19 games across the Tip Off Tournament and Regular Season. Originally the 28th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Draft, Baldwin Jr. spent his rookie season in Golden State before being traded to the Washington Wizards prior to the 2023-24 campaign. After two seasons with the Wizards, he was acquired by the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team trade at last year's trade deadline, only to be released shortly after. Following his release, Baldwin Jr. joined San Diego and made an immediate impact, averaging 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 16 games. His strong performance earned him a two-way contract with the LA Clippers on March 1st.

Baldwin Jr. will join the LA Clippers for today's 12 p.m. matchup against the Washington Wizards on FanDuel Sports Network.







