Herd Win, Split Series with the Knicks

Published on January 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Westchester Knicks 114-103.

Cormac Ryan steered the Herd with 25 points while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 23 points.

The top scorers for the Westchester Knicks were Bryson Warren with 25 points and Dink Pate with 15 points.

Wisconsin opened the game with a Stephen Thompson Jr. fingerroll and a Cormac Ryan pullup as the Herd jumped ahead 4-0. Westchester answered with an early three and a transition dunk to flip a 10-7 deficit into an 11-10 lead. Mark Sears briefly reclaimed the edge with a wing triple, and the quarter turned into a backandforth sprint featuring five lead changes and three ties. Late threes and a midrange jumper nudged Westchester ahead before Stephen Thompson Jr.'s free throws cut it to two at the end of the first quarter, 29-27 Knicks.

The Knicks changed the tempo early in the second quarter, pulling ahead 36-29, their largest lead of the half. Wisconsin steadied behind Jeremiah Tilmon, who connected on a three, and Cormac Ryan's midrange touch. Despite the Herd run, Westchester remained in front and closed the quarter with a tip-in dunk to go ahead 58-53. Jeremiah Tilmon powered the Herd with 11 points in the first half.

Mark Sears hit a free throw and found John Butler Jr. for a three to ignite a 15-6 Wisconsin surge capped by Cormac Ryan's transition triple to tie it at 64. The Herd kept pushing: Stephen Thompson Jr. drilled backtoback threes, Mark Sears splashed another triple, and Kobe Stewart added a shot beyond the arc as Wisconsin built a 10point cushion at 88-78. Westchester closed the quarter with a small burst to make it a four-point game after three. The Herd led 88-84.

Kobe Stewart's reverse layup and Kira Lewis Jr.'s scoop quickly restored an eightpoint margin. Cameron Martin's connective passing sprung Cormac Ryan on a cutter for 94-84. Westchester evened the game 97-97 with 6:26 left, only for Wisconsin to answer with the next five points. Cormac Ryan's three from the left wing made it 112-103 with 36.5 remaining. The Herd held on to seal the 114-103 win.

The Wisconsin Herd will play next on Thursday, Jan. 22, with tip-off set for 11:30 a.m. CST at Oshkosh Arena.







