Stars Can't Hold on as Legends Win in Overtime at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the Texas Legends 121-114 in overtime at Delta Center on Monday morning. Despite a back-and-forth battle, the Legends pulled away in the extra period, dropping the Stars to 12-16 on the season and handing Salt Lake City its first loss at Delta Center during the 2025-26 campaign.

Texas jumped out to a 26-11 lead late in the first quarter, but the Stars rallied to start the second frame and erased the deficit. A Dereon Seabron step-back three-pointer gave Salt Lake City its first lead since the opening minute and helped the Stars take a 59-57 advantage into halftime.

Salt Lake City pushed its lead to as many as 12 points in the second half while fending off multiple Texas runs. The Legends responded with a 12-0 run to erase the deficit and eventually force overtime. The Stars were unable to score in the extra period, allowing Texas to secure the seven-point victory.

All five Salt Lake City starters finished in double figures, with six players overall reaching double digits. Sean East II led the Stars with a team-high 32 points (12-22 FGM) and tied for the game high with 11 assists. Justin Harmon and Max Abmas each added 16 points, while Steven Crowl recorded a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double. Matthew Murrell chipped in 10 points in his second game back from injury.

Off the bench, Seabron contributed 22 points (6-12 FGM, 3-5 3PM) along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Texas was led by Miles Kelly, who poured in 45 points, while Moussa Cissé and Tyler Smith each added 16.

The Stars and Legends will close out the back-to-back series Tuesday night at Delta Center. Tipoff is scheduled for March 10 at 7 p.m. MT, with the game streaming on ESPN+ and Jazz+. Fans can find tickets HERE and at slcstars.com.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS East II - 32 Crowl - 14 East II - 11 .488 .351 .550 8-36-44

LEGENDS Kelly - 45 Cisse - 14 Banton - 11 .465 .412 .636 11-42-53







