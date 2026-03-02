905 Split Season Series with the Swarm

Raptors 905 (16-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, fell to the Greensboro Swarm (19-7) 106-141 Sunday afternoon, splitting the season series at two games apiece.

In the second of back-to-back matchups, the 905 were led by Jarkel Joiner, who put up 21 points, three rebounds, and six assists in the loss. Marcus Garrett led the Swarm with a game-high 29 points, two rebounds, and four assists.

Raptors 905 received complementary scoring from Alijah Martin, who added 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the team's effort. PJ Hall secured his second straight double-double, putting up 18 points and securing 11 rebounds as the Swarm handed the 905 their largest margin of defeat of the season.

The 905 continue their home stand hosting the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, while the Swarm return home to host Long Island. Both games scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00 am.

905 19 36 30 21 106 MARTIN 22 MOGBO 10 HOGGARD 7

SWARM 24 43 35 32 99 GARRETT 29 HALL 11 BROWN 13







