Cruise Rally Late, Beat Blue 129-121 for Eighth Road Win in 11 Games

Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Motor City Cruise outlasted the Oklahoma City Blue 129-121 on Sunday afternoon at Paycom Center in a back-and-forth battle that featured 28 lead changes and 10 ties. Motor City (14-12) has now won eight of its last 11 road games. Today's victory also marked Jamelle McMillan's 70th career win as Motor City's Head Coach.

Isaac Jones led the way with 31 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the regular season and third 30-plus-point performance. Jones shot 10-for-17 from the field and added two blocks as the Cruise scored 67 points in the second half. Motor City shot 52.4% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range in the win.

Drew Peterson finished with 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as Motor City pulled away late. Peterson knocked down three 3-pointers and added five assists. Wendell Moore Jr. contributed 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Chaz Lanier added 19 points. Bobi Klintman chipped in 12 points. Defensively, John Ukomadu tied his career high with four blocks.

Brooks Barnhizer paced Oklahoma City with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds. Nikola Topic added 18 points and eight assists, while Anthony Pritchard scored 16 off the bench. Chris Youngblood chipped in 15 points as the Blue shot 50% from the field and totaled 68 points in the paint.

The game remained tight throughout, with neither team leading by more than nine points. Oklahoma City (9-17) held a 67-62 advantage at halftime before the Cruise used a 32-point third quarter to regain control. Motor City then outscored the Blue 35-25 in the final period, committing just two turnovers in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Wendell Moore Jr. and Isaac Jones also chipped in 12 points in the fourth quarter to assist.

The Motor City Cruise improved to 9-6 on the road this season and will continue their road trip in Greensboro against the Swarm on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.







