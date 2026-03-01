South Bay Lakers Roll Past Stockton Kings for Sixth Consecutive Win

Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Stockton Kings 115-100 Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center, extending their season-long winning streak to six games and improving to 16-8 in the regular season and 10-1 at home. With the win, South Bay moved into a tie for first place in the Western Conference with Mexico City and Rio Grande Valley.

Five South Bay players scored in double figures, led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme, who recorded 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. followed with 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Two-way guard Chris Ma?on added 15 points, five rebounds and five steals, tying a season-high for himself and any South Bay player. Center Malik Williams contributed 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block, while Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr., on assignment with South Bay, finished with 12 points and two steals.

South Bay held Stockton to 37.2 percent shooting and 29 made field goals, both season lows for an opponent, and outscored the Kings 66-20 in the paint. It marked the fourth straight game South Bay has held an opponent to 100 points or fewer.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led Stockton with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block. Guard Antoine Davis scored 16 points, while forward Jaylin Williams and guard Jon Elmore each added 15 points.

South Bay travels to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 4, before returning home Wednesday, March 11, to host the Iowa Wolves at UCLA Health Training Center.







NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2026

South Bay Lakers Roll Past Stockton Kings for Sixth Consecutive Win - South Bay Lakers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.