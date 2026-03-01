Salt Lake City Stars Claim Parker Van Dyke from Player Pool

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have acquired guard Parker Van Dyke from the league's available player pool.

Van Dyke (6-3, 185, Utah) returns to Salt Lake City after spending the 2024-25 season with the Austin Spurs, where he earned a roster spot through local tryouts. He appeared in 24 games for the Spurs, averaging 3.1 points in 7.5 minutes per contest. After being traded to the Stars, Van Dyke participated in the Stars' 2025-26 training camp and was waived prior to the start of the regular season.

Prior to entering the G League, Van Dyke gained extensive international experience from 2019-24, with stops in CIBACOPA, ELBL, G Pro A and Primera FEB. His most productive overseas season came with Gladiators Trier of Germany's G Pro A during the 2022-23 campaign, where he played in 34 games (28 starts) and averaged a career-high 14.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 28.4 minutes per game.

A native of Salt Lake City, Van Dyke played six collegiate seasons at the University of Utah from 2013-19. He appeared in 120 games (41 starts), averaging 5.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17.8 minutes per game.

