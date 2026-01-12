Legends Win Second Straight in Nailbiter Finish

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (4-6) completed a weekend sweep over the Cleveland Charge (4-4) with a 114-112 win at a sold-out Comerica Center Sunday afternoon.

The game saw five lead changes and four ties as both teams exchanged blows throughout the contest. After trailing by eight in the first quarter, the Legends surged ahead with a 32-point second period and never let up, outscoring Cleveland in the second half to seal their second straight win.

Sheldon Edwards fueled the Legends' offense with a career-high 33 points, knocking down 7-of-17 from beyond the arc while grabbing 11 rebounds to secure a double-double.

Mark Armstrong followed up a strong performance in the previous outing with 20 points and a team-high 8 assists. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl continued to dominate the glass, tallying 19 points and 14 rebounds-his fourth double-double in five games. Matt Cross also added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his return to the starting lineup.

Cleveland was led by Norchad Omier, who posted 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting. Killian Hayes added 22 points, while Darius Brown stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points and 12 assists.

The Legends hit the road this week for a showdown against the Memphis Hustle on Wednesday, January 14th. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM CT and will be streamed live on UEN and MavsTV.

