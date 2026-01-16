Jahmir Young Is Making Every Minute Count in Sioux Falls

At the halfway point of the 2025-26 season, Jahmir Young has taken on a significant role for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, handling one of the heaviest workloads at the guard position while producing at an elite level across the NBA G League.

Young is averaging 37.8 minutes per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA G League, reflecting both his durability and importance within the Skyforce rotation. Through 16 combined Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games, he is posting 24.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game, with each figure trending toward career highs. He is shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 85.9 percent from the free throw line while consistently managing the offense as Sioux Falls' primary ball handler.

Among players with at least 15 games played in the NBA G League this season, Young ranks fifth in scoring at 24.9 points per game and eighth in assists at 7.9 per contest when combining the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season. His production places him among the league's most impactful guards, balancing scoring volume with playmaking responsibility.

Young's recent stretch has been particularly strong. He has scored 23 or more points in six straight games, including three performances of 31 or more points during that span. He has also shot over 50 percent from the field in four of those six contests, highlighting his efficiency while maintaining a high usage rate. His playmaking continues to correlate directly with team success, as the Skyforce are 9-1 this season when Young records eight or more assists in a game.

That consistency has translated across the box score, with Young recording five double doubles during the combined slate. His ability to impact games as both a scorer and facilitator has allowed Sioux Falls to remain competitive night to night, particularly during stretches where he is logging close to 40 minutes per game.

Young credits preparation and approach as key factors behind his steady production.

"Really just getting my shots up and finding my spots on the floor, just being aggressive throughout the game, and trusting my teammates while they trust me," Young said. "That's how I try to approach every day."

Before turning pro, Young built a strong foundation at the University of Maryland, where he established himself as one of the Big Ten's most dynamic guards. In 2024, he earned AP and Media First Team All-Big Ten honors along with Coaches Second Team recognition. The year prior, he was named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year and Second Team All-Big Ten, setting the stage for his transition to the professional level.

His professional experience has further shaped his approach. Having spent time with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Chicago Bulls, and the Windy City Bulls, Young entered the Skyforce season prepared to handle shifting roles and increased responsibility.

"It's really about my recovery, my sleep schedule, and putting the right things into my body," Young said. "I've been through similar situations before, so I was kind of prepared. My focus is making sure I'm ready to play every night."

That preparation has translated into consistent production while handling one of the league's heaviest guard workloads. As the season reaches its midpoint, Young's scoring efficiency, playmaking output, and durability continue to position him as a central piece for Sioux Falls as the Skyforce navigate the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.







