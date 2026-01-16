Memphis Hustle Acquire Paul Watson from Valley Suns

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired wing Paul Watson from the Valley Suns for the returning player rights to guard Charles Matthews and a 2026 second round pick (via Capital City). In a corresponding move, the Hustle have waived forward Jordan Minor.

Watson (6-6, 210) has appeared in 233 games (147 starts) across six seasons with the Valley Suns, Austin Spurs, Oklahoma City Blue, Raptors 905 and Westchester Knicks averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 28.8 minutes while shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc after going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft following his senior season at Fresno State.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 46 games (five starts) across three NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks and averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.7 minutes while shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Matthews (6-6, 205) appeared as a reserve in 13 games last season with the Hustle averaging 2.7 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.4 minutes. The Chicago native has appeared in 80 games (three starts) across four seasons with the Hustle, Windy City Bulls, Maine Celtics and Cleveland Charge and averaged 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.2 minutes.

Minor (6-8, 242) has appeared in 13 games (one start) this season with the Hustle averaging 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 22.2 minutes.







