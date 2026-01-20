Myron Gardner: Ready for the Moment

Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Opportunity arrived quickly for Myron Gardner, and he was ready when it came.

Just after 3:00 AM, Gardner received the call to pack his bags, as the Miami HEAT needed him immediately.

Within hours, the two-way forward for the Heat and Sioux Falls Skyforce was en route to Oklahoma City, stepping onto an NBA floor against the league's top-ranked defense with little time to prepare.

Gardner responded with efficiency and composure. In limited minutes against the Thunder, he finished with a career-high 11 points on a perfect 4-4 FGA, including 3-3 3PA. He added five rebounds and a blocked shot, contributing across multiple areas while making the most of each possession.

"I just have love for the game, I'm passionate about it," Gardner said. "So, I just go out there trying to win everything. I'm a competitive competitor."

That performance reflected the consistency Gardner has shown at the NBA G League level. In his lone Skyforce regular-season appearance, he recorded 21.9 points and seven rebounds. During the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, he nearly averaged a double-double, posting 16.2 points and 9.9 rebounds, providing production without requiring high usage.

At 6-foot-5, Gardner impacts the game within the flow of the offense. He spaces the floor with perimeter shooting, rebounds effectively in transition, and creates second-chance opportunities. Rebounding remains a point of emphasis for him.

"That's important for us," Gardner said. "It's something we emphasize here and even on the main team with Miami, so I'm trying to work on getting as many rebounds as we can."

Defensively, Gardner's versatility allows him to handle multiple matchups, from guards on the perimeter to larger players inside. His ability to defend, rebound, and make efficient scoring plays has made him a reliable option for Sioux Falls and enabled him to contribute immediately at the NBA level when called upon.

One phone call led to an NBA opportunity, and Gardner's response showed his game translates across levels. His continued consistency with the Skyforce has positioned him to be ready whenever the next opportunity presents itself.







NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.