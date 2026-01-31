Series Preview: at Texas Legends

Last Meeting: W, 125-107 on 2/25/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 18-15

Streak: W2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce wraps up their five-game road trip Saturday and Sunday with a back-to-back against the Texas Legends at the Comerica Center.

The Force looks to rebound after a 1-2 start to their recent five-game road trip, capped by a 115-97 loss at Birmingham on Wednesday. The Squadron controlled the game wire-to-wire, building a 23-point lead and holding Sioux Falls to 39.3 percent shooting, while winning the second-chance points battle 20-6 and finishing with a +12 rebounding margin. Despite the loss, Sioux Falls continued to find success in the paint, scoring 44 points inside against Birmingham.

That interior production has been a consistent theme for the Force this season, as they rank among the league leaders at 59.2 points in the paint per game (4th). Sioux Falls is 12-4 this season when scoring 60 or more points in the paint, making interior efficiency a key indicator heading into this matchup.

Texas enters the contest on a four-game losing streak after reeling off three straight wins in mid-January. The Legends are led offensively by Dalano Banton, who averages 23.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Defensively, Texas is anchored by 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp, who leads the NBA G League in blocks per game and accounts for more than half of the team's league-best 8.0 blocks per contest.

Another matchup figures to be decided around the rim, as Texas opponents score 57.4 points in the paint per game, while Sioux Falls continues to rely on its interior attack to generate offense. Limiting second-chance opportunities will also be a point of emphasis after Birmingham converted offensive rebounds into extended possessions in the most recent outing.

Sioux Falls will be without the focal point of its offense, as Jahmir Young has transferred to the Miami HEAT, as he's recently strung together 12-straight games of 20-plus points.

Following this matchup, the Skyforce will host the Maine Celtics on Wednesday and Friday at the Sanford Pentagon, marking Maine's first visit to Sioux Falls since 2015.

GET IT AND GO

- Sioux Falls ranks among the league leaders in tempo, sitting 5th in the NBA G League in pace (104.8) while also ranking 1st in fast break points per game (20.6) and 5th in assists per game (27.7).

- The Skyforce are 12-5 this season when scoring at least 16 fast break points, underscoring the impact of pace and transition efficiency on winning outcomes.

WELCOME TO THE DAINJA ZONE

- Dainja has started nine games this season across the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, averaging 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.

- He is shooting 67.9 percent from the field as a starter, serving primarily as an interior finisher and rim presence. He's also leading Sioux Falls in +/- in the last seven games, with a +63 +/-.

- In two regular-season starts, Dainja elevated his production to 28.0 points per game on 80.6 percent shooting in 29.9 minutes.

- He added 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in those regular-season starts, providing consistent rim protection.







