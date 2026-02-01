Hustle Lose 131-117 to Cleveland Charge

Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (2-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 131-117 by the Cleveland Charge (9-4) to tip-off a three-game road trip.

Tyler Burton paced Memphis with 29 points and eight rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. contributed 27 points and six rebounds. Nate Hinton registered 17 points and three steals. Lawson Lovering tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II dished out nine assists off the bench.

Norchad Omier led Cleveland with 32 points and 13 rebounds. Riley Minix totaled 24 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Enaruna registered 15 points and eight rebounds. Darius Brown totaled 14 points and 16 assists. Killian Hayes scored 14 points.

After trailing by as many as nine, Memphis closed the first quarter on a 19-10 run to tie the game. Cleveland opened the fourth quarter on a 19-8 run to extend their lead to 19, their largest, pulling away for the victory.

Memphis scored 28 points off turnovers and 20 second chance points. Cleveland assisted on 32 of 46 field goals and outrebounded the Hustle 54-40. The Charge shot 56.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Hustle will continue their road trip as they travel to Detroit to take on the Motor City Cruise on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. CT at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.