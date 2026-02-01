Stars Fall to South Bay Lakers in El Segundo to Close out Double-Header
Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars News Release
The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the South Bay Lakers 146-104 on Saturday night to close out the doubleheader series in El Segundo. South Bay tied the season series at 2-2 and swept the two-game set, while the loss dropped Salt Lake City to 6-11 on the season.
The Lakers opened the game firing on all cylinders, as the Stars struggled to find their rhythm early. Salt Lake City settled in offensively as the game progressed but was unable to keep pace with South Bay's explosive scoring. The Lakers maintained control throughout, never relinquishing the lead and securing a wire-to-wire victory.
The Stars were led by returning guard Dereon Seabron, who finished with a team-high 18 points (8-14 FGM) while dishing out a team-high six assists and grabbing three rebounds. Matthew Cleveland added 17 points and a team-high-tying eight rebounds, while John Tonje chipped in 12 points from the starting lineup.
Off the bench, Cameron McGriff led the reserves with 15 points, followed by Sean East II, who added 12.
South Bay was led by R.J. Davis, who poured in a game-high 45 points, with Kobe Bufkin adding 23 points.
The Stars return home to West Valley City to open a four-game homestand at the Maverik Center. The first game of the stand will be the opening matchup of a doubleheader series against the San Diego Clippers, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. MT. Fans can find tickets HERE or on slcstars.com. The game will stream on Jazz+.
HIGH SCORER
HIGH REBOUNDS
HIGH ASSISTS
FG%
3PT%
FT%
REB (O-D-T)
STARS
Seabron- 18
Cleveland/Tshiebwe - 8
Seabron - 6
.389
.226
.682
16-29-45
LAKERS
Davis - 45
Kelley - 10
Bufkin/Davis - 8
.625
.515
.727
7-38-45
-- @slcstars or slcstars.com -
