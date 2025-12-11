Charge Win in Motor City

Published on December 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge guard Killian Hayes follows through on his shot against the Motor City Cruise

DETROIT, MI - The Cleveland Charge (7-6) won their penultimate game in the Showcase Cup portion of the season in a 129-121 victory over the Motor City Cruise (5-8) on Wednesday night.

The Charge were led by double-double of 26-points and 11 assists with two steals from Killian Hayes. Norchad Omier scored 22 points on 10-of-14 from the field with nine rebounds. Off the bench, Chris Livingston scored 17 for the Charge and Darius Brown netted 13 with four steals. Cleveland led for the final 42:46 of game time to take a 2-0 season series lead over the Cruise, with both wins coming in Detroit.

Motor City's Chaz Lanier poured in 40 points on 9-of-13 threes and 12-of-17 shooting overall in 38 minutes. Quincy Olivari added 17 off the bench for the Cruise.

