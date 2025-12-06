Charge Beat the Boom
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (6-6) got back to .500 with a 114-102 win over the Noblesville Boom (3-8) in front of 3,310 at Public Hall on Friday night.
Cleveland's Tristan Enaruna scored a game-high 27 points with eight rebounds and three steals. Chaney Johnson scored 19 points, while Darius Brown dished out 13 assists. Killian Hayes added a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists, and Zeke Mayo came off the bench to score a career high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. The Charge came into tonight's game leading the NBA G League in assists per game at 29.0 and dished out 32 in the win.
The Boom were led by Steven Ashworth's 23 points on 4-of-7 three pointers and 7-of-11 from the field. Kyle Guy netted 20 points with five rebounds and six assists. Noblesville was outscored 32-14 in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over 11 times in the period.
The Charge next visit the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons) on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM. All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.
