Charge Beat the Boom

Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (6-6) got back to .500 with a 114-102 win over the Noblesville Boom (3-8) in front of 3,310 at Public Hall on Friday night.

Cleveland's Tristan Enaruna scored a game-high 27 points with eight rebounds and three steals. Chaney Johnson scored 19 points, while Darius Brown dished out 13 assists. Killian Hayes added a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists, and Zeke Mayo came off the bench to score a career high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. The Charge came into tonight's game leading the NBA G League in assists per game at 29.0 and dished out 32 in the win.

The Boom were led by Steven Ashworth's 23 points on 4-of-7 three pointers and 7-of-11 from the field. Kyle Guy netted 20 points with five rebounds and six assists. Noblesville was outscored 32-14 in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over 11 times in the period.

The Charge next visit the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons) on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

