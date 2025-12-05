RayJ Dennis Returns to Clippers Organization, Signs Two-Way Contract
Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
On December 5th, the LA Clippers signed RayJ Dennis to a two-way contract.
Dennis, 24, previously played for the San Diego Clippers during the 2024-25 season before signing a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers on January 3rd. In 16 games during the Tip Off Tournament with San Diego, he averaged 16.4 points, 6.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Dennis' had his best performance with the San Diego Clippers on December 12th against the Salt Lake City Stars, when he recorded his San Diego Clippers season-high 24 points and 12 assists.
With the Noblesville Bloom, Dennis appeared in 18 games and averaged 22.8 points, 9.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 39.9 minutes per game. Last season, he was named to the All-NBA G League Rookie Team. During the past two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Dennis appeared in 24 games and averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game.
Born in Plainfield, Illinois, Dennis played collegiate basketball at Boise State (2019-2021), Toledo (2021-2023), and Baylor (2023-24). At Baylor, Dennis started all 35 games and averaged 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 34.3 minutes per game. He recorded 236 assists during the season, the third-most in a single season in Baylor history and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Newcomer Team.
In a corresponding move, the LA Clippers released guard Jahmyl Telfort from his two-way contract. Telfort appeared in six games with the San Diego Clippers and averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 31.9 minutes per game.
