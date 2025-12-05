Tyty Washington Jr. and Taylor Funk's heroics Power the San Diego Clippers to an Overtime Win over the Rip City Remix

Portland, OR - The San Diego Clippers (6-3) defeated the Rip City Remix (5-3), 135-128.

The San Diego Clippers trailed the Rip City Remix 33-29 after a competitive first quarter that featured six lead changes. The Clippers shot efficiently early, connecting on 50% of their attempts from both the field and beyond the arc, with Taylor Funk pacing the team with 10 points. The second quarter turned into an offensive showcase, with the Clippers surging late to grab a narrow 65-64 halftime advantage. TyTy Washington ignited the comeback after a scoreless opening frame, erupting for 15 points in the second quarter alone. The Clippers perimeter attack proved lethal in the first half, as the team drained 11 three-pointers before the break. The Clippers extended their advantage to as many as 15 points in the third quarter before the Remix mounted a comeback, trimming the deficit as San Diego took a 98-94 lead into the final frame. The Remix continued their push in the fourth, taking a three-point lead with under two minutes remaining in regulation. Taylor Funk delivered in the crucial final seconds of regulation, burying a game-tying three-pointer to send the game to overtime knotted at 127-127. With a target score of 134 in the Elam Ending, the Clippers surged ahead with six unanswered points. The Remix broke the run, but the deficit was too great as the Clippers held on for a 135-128 victory.

TyTy Washington Jr. led the San Diego Clippers with a season-high 33 points, connecting on a season-high six three-pointers while shooting 50% from the field and dishing out seven assists. Taylor Funk added 26 points on 63% shooting from three-point range to go with seven rebounds. Off the bench, Jaelen House posted season-highs with 17 points and five rebounds, while John Poulakidas contributed 14 points on 67% shooting from beyond the arc. Jason Preston chipped in 17 points and seven assists. The Clippers made season-highs of 19 three-pointers and 16 free throws.

For the Rip City Remix, Blake Hinson scored 31 points, making nine three pointers. Dillon Jones had a triple double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

