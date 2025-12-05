Iowa Wolves Host Howliday Coat Drive Benefitting Iowa Homeless Youth Centers

Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced a Howliday Coat Drive benefitting Iowa Homeless Youth Centers. Fans are encouraged to donate new or gently used winter coats ahead of the Howliday Game on Friday, Dec. 12.

Bins will be available for donation at both the North and South entrances of the arena starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec.12. Volunteers from Iowa Homeless Youth Centers will be on hand to assist fans in their donation. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

Should fans not be able to make the Howliday Game and wish to donate their new or gently used coats, please contact Nick.McNaughton@iawolves.com to arrange your donation.

The Howliday Game is an annual December tradition for the Wolves, and this season it features a specialty holiday jersey. These jerseys are currently up for auction through Friday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 p.m. at iawolves.com/auction. Proceeds from the jersey auction benefit the Fastbreak Foundation, which invests the funds back into the Central Iowa community.

There will be various other holiday-themed activations at the game: Santa Claus, a gingerbread bounce house, a snow globe photo opportunity, a holiday train to ride, and a hot cocoa bar. Tickets are only $12 for the game on Dec. 12 and can be purchased at iawolves.com/tickets.







