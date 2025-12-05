Iowa Wolves Host Howliday Coat Drive Benefitting Iowa Homeless Youth Centers
Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced a Howliday Coat Drive benefitting Iowa Homeless Youth Centers. Fans are encouraged to donate new or gently used winter coats ahead of the Howliday Game on Friday, Dec. 12.
Bins will be available for donation at both the North and South entrances of the arena starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec.12. Volunteers from Iowa Homeless Youth Centers will be on hand to assist fans in their donation. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
Should fans not be able to make the Howliday Game and wish to donate their new or gently used coats, please contact Nick.McNaughton@iawolves.com to arrange your donation.
The Howliday Game is an annual December tradition for the Wolves, and this season it features a specialty holiday jersey. These jerseys are currently up for auction through Friday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 p.m. at iawolves.com/auction. Proceeds from the jersey auction benefit the Fastbreak Foundation, which invests the funds back into the Central Iowa community.
There will be various other holiday-themed activations at the game: Santa Claus, a gingerbread bounce house, a snow globe photo opportunity, a holiday train to ride, and a hot cocoa bar. Tickets are only $12 for the game on Dec. 12 and can be purchased at iawolves.com/tickets.
NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2025
- Iowa Wolves Host Howliday Coat Drive Benefitting Iowa Homeless Youth Centers - Iowa Wolves
- Stockton Kings Fall to Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Stars Make History with Win over Stockton, Move to All-Time Best 9-1 Start - Salt Lake City Stars
- Tyty Washington Jr. and Taylor Funk's heroics Power the San Diego Clippers to an Overtime Win over the Rip City Remix - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Host Howliday Coat Drive Benefitting Iowa Homeless Youth Centers
- Iowa Wolves Fall to Grand Rapids Gold 124-134 in Battle for the Top of the Central Division
- Zyon Pullin Named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month
- Iowa Wolves Beat Motor City Cruise 156-137 in Another High-Scoring Contest
- Iowa Wolves Throttle Windy City Bulls, 156-128, to Split the Back-To-Back Set