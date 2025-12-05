Wisconsin Herd and BMO Partner to Raise Funds for Children and Families in Need

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, is partnering with BMO for a fifth season to create specialty art-themed jerseys featuring five local students' artwork. The Herd will wear the jerseys during the game on Sunday, December 14, against the Iowa Wolves, with tip-off set for 12:00 pm CST. The game-worn theme jerseys will be auctioned online to benefit the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, which works to help children and families struggling to find stable housing, resources, and a self-sufficient life.

"At BMO, we're committed to building stronger communities where families and children have the stability and resources they need to thrive," said Tina DeGustino, Regional President, Wisconsin, BMO. "By leveraging the unifying power of art, sports, and compassion, we're advancing meaningful progress and creating experiences that leave a lasting impact."

Over 2,900 students from over 30 Wisconsin schools participated in this year's contest, creating artwork that represented what the Wisconsin Herd meant to them. A panel of team members and BMO staff selected five winning designs to be featured on these special edition jerseys and one winning design to be featured on the Herd game day program at the game.

The winners of the competition are from Lomira Elementary School, Valley View Elementary School, New London Middle School, Campbellsport Middle School, and Xavier High School. Each of the five winning jersey design students will be recognized with a personalized jersey at the Wisconsin Herd game on December 14.

Fans can bid on the jerseys at https://herdarttheme.givesmart.com and at the game on Sunday, December 14, with proceeds benefiting the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. The auction is open now until Sunday, December 21, at noon CST.







