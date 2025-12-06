Squadron Fall to Hustle in Friday's Rematch
Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Hustle, 124-99, in the second and final game of the season series against Memphis.
After a slow offensive outing on Wednesday, Memphis (4-7) got off to an excellent start on Friday night, taking a 14-point lead in under five minutes of action. Birmingham (3-6) trimmed the deficit to three, but the visitors led 36-26 after the first quarter. The Hustle continued their hot shooting in the second period, converting .600 from the field and .500 from three, and took a 78-41 advantage into the break.
Birmingham managed to cut into the Memphis lead in the second half, but the deficit proved too large, as the Hustle were victorious on the night, 124-99, and evened the season series at one apiece.
Johnny O'Neil led the Squadron in scoring for the second straight game with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He also shot 5-of-8 from behind the arc.
Memphis' Charlie Brown Jr. led all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor, including 6-of-9 from three-point range. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.
The Squadron will look to bounce back on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. in their first matchup against the Texas Legends at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Birmingham's Hoops for Troops game will be available My68 and on NBAGLeague.com.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2025
- Windy City Drops Contest to Motor City - Windy City Bulls
- Squadron Fall to Hustle in Friday's Rematch - Birmingham Squadron
- Boom Falls Short in Cleveland, 114-102 - Noblesville Boom
- Blue Coats Fall to Nets, 125-106 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Swarm Build Lead, Hold off Late Rally to Defeat Knicks, 112-106 - Greensboro Swarm
- Charge Beat the Boom - Cleveland Charge
- 905 Roll Past Go Go in Annual Schoolday Game at Scotiabank Arena - Raptors 905
- South Bay Lakers Sign Center Cheikh Mbacke Diong - South Bay Lakers
- RayJ Dennis Returns to Clippers Organization, Signs Two-Way Contract - San Diego Clippers
- Wisconsin Herd and BMO Partner to Raise Funds for Children and Families in Need - Wisconsin Herd
- Iowa Wolves Host Howliday Coat Drive Benefitting Iowa Homeless Youth Centers - Iowa Wolves
- Stockton Kings Fall to Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Stars Make History with Win over Stockton, Move to All-Time Best 9-1 Start - Salt Lake City Stars
- Tyty Washington Jr. and Taylor Funk's heroics Power the San Diego Clippers to an Overtime Win over the Rip City Remix - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Squadron Fall to Hustle in Friday's Rematch
- Birmingham Squadron Secure Lopsided Victory over Memphis
- Squadron Acquire Ethan Taylor Via Available Player Pool
- Birmingham Squadron Acquire Giddy Potts Via Available Player Pool
- Birmingham Squadron Acquire Giddy Potts Via Available Player Pool