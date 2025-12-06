Squadron Fall to Hustle in Friday's Rematch

Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Hustle, 124-99, in the second and final game of the season series against Memphis.

After a slow offensive outing on Wednesday, Memphis (4-7) got off to an excellent start on Friday night, taking a 14-point lead in under five minutes of action. Birmingham (3-6) trimmed the deficit to three, but the visitors led 36-26 after the first quarter. The Hustle continued their hot shooting in the second period, converting .600 from the field and .500 from three, and took a 78-41 advantage into the break.

Birmingham managed to cut into the Memphis lead in the second half, but the deficit proved too large, as the Hustle were victorious on the night, 124-99, and evened the season series at one apiece.

Johnny O'Neil led the Squadron in scoring for the second straight game with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He also shot 5-of-8 from behind the arc.

Memphis' Charlie Brown Jr. led all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor, including 6-of-9 from three-point range. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.

The Squadron will look to bounce back on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. in their first matchup against the Texas Legends at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Birmingham's Hoops for Troops game will be available My68 and on NBAGLeague.com.

